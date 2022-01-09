EAST WATERBORO – Andre Joseph Bergeron Jr., “Bear”, 62, of East Waterboro, passed peacefully Dec.17, 2021 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, from cancer.He was Born August 19, 1959 in Sanford where he attended school.Andre worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman enjoying camping, riding his Harley and four-wheeler, and outside projects. He was an excellent cook, enjoying barbeques, along with preserving fresh fruit and vegetables.Andre was loved by many for his kind heart and gentle soul. He was always the life of the party with endless stories and jokes to tell. He was a very special man and will be missed by many.Andre was predeceased by his father, Andre J. Bergeron Sr.He is survived by his fiance, Ronda Walker; mother, Mary Beaurivage; sister, Charlene and husband Kent; son, Andy and wife Tabitha; grandchildren Chantelle and Ethan; nephews, Shawn and wife Amanda, and Shaine and partner Wendy.Prayers for the family during their time of grief would be greatly appreciated. Our lives will never be the same without him. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

