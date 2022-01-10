Bowdoinham Comprehensive Planning Committee has launched a survey to gather community input for the town’s 10-year comprehensive plan update.

“We hope the survey will give us clear and precise information on what the community wants to preserve and change in the next 10 years,” said Town’s Planning and Development Director Jennifer Curtis. “Local knowledge is helpful for identifying and solving local problems. Local issues and solutions can be missed at the scale of even a small local government if it lacks detailed local information.”

The plan guides future land use decisions, development projects and natural and cultural resource conservation throughout the town. It represents what the town wants for the next 10 years.

The town adopted its current comprehensive plan in 2014 and the state requires an update at least every decade.

The survey covers matters that can be regulated through the land use ordinance, public service, recreation, transportation system, different housing options, possible commercial development and ways to support potentially marginalized community members.

Curtis said they aim to reach as much of the community as possible and get detailed responses to important community issues through the survey.

A newsletter released by the committee’s chairperson, Joanne Joy, said the Community Vision Listening Session held in November was a success, but not everyone could attend, and some ideas discussed in the session need clarification and details. This survey will help address those issues.

The town’s population is 3,091 people, according to the 2020 census. The population increased steadily between 2010 and 2019, with about 20 new homes per year and a population increase of about 100 people

The survey is open to the public until Feb. 15. The survey results will be discussed at the public forum on March 15.

The survey is at bowdoinhamsurvey.com.

