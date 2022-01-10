LISBON FALLS — A development firm will present its findings next week on a study that’s part of a plan that may involve redeveloping the former Worumbo Mill site.

The Chesapeake Group will present four redevelopment scenarios to members of the Lisbon Development Committee and other interest groups for feedback. The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a meeting that will also be livestreamed on the town website.

In September, the Town Council accepted a bid to The Chesapeake Group, an economic analysis and development firm, to conduct the survey, which was completed in October.

According to results of the survey, 41% of residents said the town has fair housing options, 26% said options are poor, 28% said rated them good and 3% said rated them very good. Only 2% said the housing options are excellent, according to the market analysis survey.

Slightly more than 500 households participated in the survey. A similar survey was conducted the previous year, but some residents criticized it because only 306 of nearly 10,000 people completed it.

Further information, including the four redevelopment scenarios and next steps for the Worumbo visioning process, can be found at worumbo.org.

Members of the public are encouraged to email Lisa Ward, Lisbon Development Committee chairwoman, with questions or comments before or during the meeting at [email protected]

