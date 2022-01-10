Police say a Topsham woman faces multiple charges after allegedly trying to set a car on fire on River Road in Topsham on Jan. 3.

Crystal M. Pare, 37, was arrested and charged with arson, burglary and violation of conditional release.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said a River Road resident reported that a woman had walked into their house and acted strangely.

“The woman later fled the house and got into their car and started a fire,” said Hagan. “There was an oxygen tank in the car, so she threw that tank onto the fire and fled the car. She was found in the streets, and at that point, we were able to detain her.”

Hagan said there is no estimate of how much damage was done to the car.

“One of the owners pulled everything that was burning out of the car,” said Hagan. “I don’t think there was any damage to the vehicle.”

Pare was arrested and taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: