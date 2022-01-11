Bowdoin College students will be returning to campus for the spring semester as scheduled with some new precautions due to the nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The college announced Monday that students are still asked to be on campus by Jan. 23, although the first week of classes will be held remotely to ensure an equitable start of the semester for those who are at home with the virus.
New to this semester, cloth face coverings are no longer allowed, and students will be required to wear an N-95 or surgical mask. Masks are required indoors except when eating or in a private office.
All students, faculty and staff are required to have received a booster vaccine by Jan. 21.
This story will be updated.
