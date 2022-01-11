Free rapid tests for COVID-19 are available from 8-10 a.m. on Mondays at Yarmouth Public Works, 56 North Road.
Those needing a test should print out and complete a registration form, available at bewellyarmouth.org and bring it with them to the test site. Those needing transportation or an at-home test should call (603) 252-5921.
The tests, provided by Yarmouth Community COVID Task Force volunteers, are available to non-Yarmouth residents as well.
For more information, go to the Be Well Yarmouth website.
