GORHAM — South Portland jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and remained unbeaten with a 61-51 win over Gorham in a high school boys’ basketball game on Tuesday night.

JP Estrella scored 24 points for the Red Riots, who improved to 9-0. Jaelan Jackson added 23.

Ashton Leclerc had 20 points and Cadem Smith 13 for Gorham (1-3).

MARANACOOK 90, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 44: Brayden St. Pierre scored 21 points as the Black Bears (5-4) rolled to a win over the Seagulls (7-2) in Readfield.

Jacob McLaughlin added 12 points for Maranacook.

Landon Johnson scored 19 points for Old Orchard Beach, which had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

YARMOUTH 48, LEAVITT 24: Peter Psyhogeos scored 21 points and the Clippers (8-0) took a 29-14 lead at the half and beat the Hornets (7-3) in Yarmouth.

Matt Waeldner scored seven of his nine points in the second quarter as Yarmouth went on a 16-8 run to pull away.

Declan Giroux had seven points for Leavitt.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57, MARSHWOOD 48: Jay Hawkes scored 22 points to lead the Patriots (6-3) over the Hawks (6-2) in Gray.

Max Kenney added 14 points and Nate Hebert had 12 for the Patriots, who outscored Marshwood 31-22 over the middle quarters after a leading 13-12 after one quarter.

Andrew Perry had 21 points and Aiden Sullivan finished with 11 points for the Hawks.

WAYNFLETE 52, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 38: The Flyers (3-2) outscored the Panthers (2-3) by 10 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win in Portland.

Nico Kirby had 13 points to lead Waynflete. Henry Hart added 12 points and five steals, while Sam Ribiero had 12 points.

Logan Welch had 13 points and Joaquim Bila 11 for North Yarmouth Academy.

ST. DOMINIC 66, SACOPEE VALLEY 39: Taylor Varney had 18 points as the Saints (5-1) beat the Hawks (0-8) in Auburn.

Michael Stowe added 14 points, while Campbell Perryman had 10 points for St. Dominic.

Carson Black had 12 points for Sacopee Valley.

– Travis Barrett of the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report