WELLS — Grace Ramsdell scored 30 points, including a late 3-pointer than gave her 1,000 for her career, as Wells beat North Yarmouth Academy 62-35 Tuesday night in a matchup of unbeaten girls’ basketball teams.

Point guard Grace Boucher, who has been Ramsdell’s friend since early elementary school, consistently gave up her own scoring to pass to Ramsdell, making sure she assisted on the milestone basket.

Wells (7-0) led 12-7 after the first quarter, then extended it to 31-16 at halftime and 49-23 through three quarters.

Angel Huntsman led the Panthers (5-1) with 13 points.

CHEVERUS 60, DEERING 47: Emma Lizotte scored 28 points and had 14 rebounds, including 10 points in the first quarter, to power the host Stags (6-0) past the Rams (0-8).

Lillian Singleton chipped in with 19 points and four steals.

Maya Gayle scored 23 points for Deering. Ella McGowan added 12.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 35, PINE TREE ACADEMY 13: Breckyn Winship had 16 points, along with nine boards and seven steals, to pace the Guardians (2-3) over the Breakers (3-3) at Eliot.

Leela Hilton had 12 points for Seacoast Christian, and Kaitlyn Jandreau added seven points and nine steals.

Anna Marden had five points for Pine Tree Academy.

GORHAM 57, SOUTH PORTLAND 48: Brylee Bishop scored 20 points as the Rams (8-0) cruised past the Red Riots (2-7) at South Portland.

Ellie Gay scored 12 points. Anna Nelson added 11.

Ruth Boles scored 17 points for South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »