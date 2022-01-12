MADISON — Arabel Linkletter scored 22 points and had six rebounds to lead the Madison girls basketball game to a 62-15 win over Wiscasset in a Mountain Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Raegan Cowan, Alison Griffeth and Hailey Paquet each added eight points for the Bulldogs (4-1).

Belle Orr scored seven points for the Wolverines (0-5).

