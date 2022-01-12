AUGUSTA — A medical board in Maine has moved to suspend the license of a doctor who was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted Tuesday to conduct a deeper investigation into Meryl Nass of Ellsworth. The board also voted to suspend her license for 30 days unless she agrees to transition to inactive status, Maine Public reported.

Nass is an internist who is active in Children’s Health Defense, a group that agitates against vaccines and vaccine mandates. She did not return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.

The medical board has received at least two complaints that Nass was spreading misinformation about the virus. Nass has practiced medicine for decades and in recent years has been increasingly critical about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, including ones for COVID-19.

Nass wrote in a blog post recently that her lawyer predicted she would lose her licenses during the medical board’s meeting, Maine Public reported.

She has also blogged that COVID-19 vaccines are associated with reproductive harm. No recognized medical body has substantiated that claim, which is oft repeated in anti-vaccine circles. Nass has also described the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a “criminal agency.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: