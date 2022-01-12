AUGUSTA — A medical board in Maine has moved to suspend the license of a doctor who was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.
Maine’s Board of Licensure in Medicine voted Tuesday to conduct a deeper investigation into Meryl Nass of Ellsworth. The board also voted to suspend her license for 30 days unless she agrees to transition to inactive status, Maine Public reported.
Nass is an internist who is active in Children’s Health Defense, a group that agitates against vaccines and vaccine mandates. She did not return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.
The medical board has received at least two complaints that Nass was spreading misinformation about the virus. Nass has practiced medicine for decades and in recent years has been increasingly critical about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, including ones for COVID-19.
Nass wrote in a blog post recently that her lawyer predicted she would lose her licenses during the medical board’s meeting, Maine Public reported.
She has also blogged that COVID-19 vaccines are associated with reproductive harm. No recognized medical body has substantiated that claim, which is oft repeated in anti-vaccine circles. Nass has also described the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a “criminal agency.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins notebook: Boston expects Rask to be ready for Thursday’s game
-
Times Record
Topsham to hold first skijoring racing competition in February
-
Local & State
Maine doctor’s license suspended over COVID-19 misinformation
-
Business
Portland jetport’s primary runway to close for nearly 2 months this spring
-
Cops & Courts
Hospitalized stabbing suspect faces attempted murder charge, police say
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.