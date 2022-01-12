SCARBOROUGH – Alan Dickson, 67, died after a long hospitalization, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Alan was born in 1954 in Ayr, Scotland to Jane (Govan) Dickson and Douglas Dickson.

Alan attended Newton Park Primary School in Ayr and in his final year was awarded the Dux Medal as the top academic student in the school. His academic prowess continued at his secondary school, Ayr Academy (founded 1233!) and his lifelong love and exploration of music took root there.

In the early ’70s, Alan got interested in the emerging discipline of “computer programming”! He took to it like a duck to water, and that formed the basis of the rest of his working life. His early programming career started with the UK Civil Service in the National Engineering Laboratory in Scotland. He then worked in Edinburgh and London, broadening and deepening technical skills, experience and expertise over the next few years. Alan emigrated to the United States in 1981, to work as a computer programmer in Worcester, Mass. for the Paul Revere Insurance Group, before moving to Maine to work for L.L.Bean and Health Dialog as a consultant. He was active in professional associations, and chaired the Northeast SAS Users Group in 1990. Alan finished out his career providing consulting services to firms throughout the United States and the world, retiring in 2018.

Alan had a passion for music. He was a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, mandolin, and electric bass, among others. He performed his original songs and covers in Scotland and in America as a solo act, and in several bands, including genres as diverse as rock, country, folk, Americana, Celtic and world music, and even jazz. Alan enjoyed hiking, camping, and traveling across the world and in every U.S. state (save one). He had friends everywhere, and whether at home or on the road, enjoyed a companionable pint or glass over conversation or music. Alan did not suffer fools gladly, but if you proved your worth, there was never a more loving heart or loyal, constant friend or relation than Alan.

Alan is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Barry Dickson and Betsy Twelves-Dickson of Dunbar, Scotland, his brother-in-law Patric Hogan of Croydon, England; and nephews and nieces Zach Dickson of Beachlands, New Zealand, Casey Dickson of Paisley, Scotland, Alana Hogan of London, England and Skye Hogan of Croydon, England. He was predeceased by his father and mother Jane (Govan) Dickson and Douglas Dickson; and his sister, Pauline (Dickson) Hogan.

A memorial service is being planned for later in the year, to accommodate international travel by family members. To share fond memories and to receive updates on Alan’s upcoming services please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In memory of Alan, please consider a donation to 317 Main Music School with donations going toward scholarships to students in need. Donations can be made online at www.317music.org or can be mailed to 317 Main St. Yarmouth ME 04096 in honor of Alan Dickson.

