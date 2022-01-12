WESTBROOK – Teresa Lynn Sanborn, 70, died Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her loving husband at her side. She was born Sept. 11, 1951, in Portland, a daughter of Donald and Harriet (LeClair) Caron.

Teresa grew up in Westbrook and was a 1969 graduate of Westbrook High School and a 1973 graduate of Gorham State Teachers College. She dedicated her career teaching in the Portland School system retiring in 2015.

On June 16, 1973 she married her best friend Mark Sanborn. They were the first couple married in the New St. Mary’s Church in Westbrook. Teresa was an incredible cook who loved entertaining and planning parties. She had a special place in her heart for children’s books and loved the chance to shop for them and hand them out.

Terri loved music, although she joked with everyone that the only instrument she could play was the car steering wheel. Mark and Terri sang at so many weddings and special events. Terri also taught Sunday school classes and was the Youth Group leader and co-Music director over the years. Kids would flock to her. They just wanted to be around her. She was a member of the secular Franciscan order for many years.

In addition to her father, Teresa was predeceased by a brother, Steve Caron in 2013.

She is survived by her mom, Harriet of Gorham; loving husband of 48 years, Mark Sanborn; daughters Jen Greslick and her husband Ben of Windham, and Beth Benson and her husband Rob of Windham; sister, Lisa Tanguay and her husband Tony of Gorham, brother, Gary Caron and his wife Kim of Westbrook, sister-in-law, Joy Harvey and her husband Lee of South Portland, brother-in-law, Dan Sanborn and wife Diane of Florida; grandchildren Anthony and fiancée Caroline, Mary, Lauren, Xander, and Amelia; nieces and nephews Ruth – Ann, Rob, Chris, Eric (her godson), Phillip, Adam, Caron, TJ, Aaron, and Alyssa.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday Jan. 13, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., at St. Hyacinth Church, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Teresa’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

