In his letter to the editor published Jan. 11, Patrick Norton notes, concerning voting rights legislation in the Senate, “circumstances in which a single senator could stand in the way of the overwhelming majority will of the people.”

But, in fact, 52 senators are standing in the way: two Democrats and the entire Republican caucus of 50 senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins.

Let us not forget that every Democratic vote is needed because not a single Republican senator will stand up for voting rights.

David Moltz

Portland

