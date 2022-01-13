In his letter to the editor published Jan. 11, Patrick Norton notes, concerning voting rights legislation in the Senate, “circumstances in which a single senator could stand in the way of the overwhelming majority will of the people.”
But, in fact, 52 senators are standing in the way: two Democrats and the entire Republican caucus of 50 senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins.
Let us not forget that every Democratic vote is needed because not a single Republican senator will stand up for voting rights.
David Moltz
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Five promoted at Biddeford Fire Department
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco ‘Someday’ project grants small wishes for elementary students
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco First Parish Congregational Church to hold MLK Day of Service
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Young and old enjoy skating at Biddeford’s 100-year-old rink
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Mills to run for re-election as York County treasurer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.