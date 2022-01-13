Re: The briefs on the Jan. 11 Close to Home page (“Bank provides meals to front-line workers,” Page B3):

Town & Country Federal Credit Union is not a bank. It is a credit union. Credit unions are cooperatives, owned by and operated for the benefit of their members (customers, if you will), whereas banks are generally owned by investors-stockholders, even though they both mostly offer the same products and services.

As a 35-year credit union employee, I highly recommend checking out a local credit union if you want to earn more on deposits and pay less for loans.

Bill Karl

Westbrook

