Re: The briefs on the Jan. 11 Close to Home page (“Bank provides meals to front-line workers,” Page B3):

Town & Country Federal Credit Union is not a bank. It is a credit union. Credit unions are cooperatives, owned by and operated for the benefit of their members (customers, if you will), whereas banks are generally owned by investors-stockholders, even though they both mostly offer the same products and services.

As a 35-year credit union employee, I highly recommend checking out a local credit union if you want to earn more on deposits and pay less for loans.

Bill Karl
Westbrook

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles