Maine School Administrative District 51 in Cumberland and North Yarmouth joined a growing list of districts forced into remote learning by COVID-19 on Thursday, the same day the state set a record for the total number of students and staff infected with the coronavirus.

Case numbers published by the Maine Department of Education show that there are a record 6,459 cases of COVID-19 in Maine schools, a 30.6 percent increase over the 4,946 cases reported last week after students and staff returned from winter break. The 6,459 cases also surpass the previous record of 6,200 cases reported in mid-December before students went on winter break.

Holiday gatherings and other social events, combined with the rampant spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, appear to have contributed to a surge of infections in Maine and around the country.

Most of the cases reported to the state seem to be clustered in school districts that are located in the more highly populated coastal and southern Maine regions, a possible indication that a wave of the omicron virus is rushing northward toward rural areas that have been hit hard by the delta variant. State figures show that the Biddeford Middle School reported 75 cases; Bonny Eagle High School had 47 cases; CK Burns Elementary School in Saco had 40 cases; and Falmouth Elementary School had 40 cases.

In addition to a surge in cases, the state reported that there are now eight outbreaks, including outbreaks at Falmouth, Yarmouth and York high schools. The Maine Centers for Disease Control and prevention opens an outbreak investigation if 15 percent or more of a school’s population – students and staff included – is absent because of COVID.

MSAD 51 Superintendent Jeffrey Porter notified the school community on Thursday that the district would have to go to remote learning on Friday, with the goal to return to in-person learning Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday.

“The high number of positive cases, combined with student absences and continued staffing shortages expected on Friday, leaves me no choice but to place all schools in RED on Friday, January 14,” Porter said.

