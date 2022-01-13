STANDISH – Janet Phyllis Johnson, 84, of Standish, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her home.

Janet was born Feb. 3, 1937 in Gardiner, the daughter of Frances Bond and James A. Johnson Sr. Janet graduated from Gardiner High School in 1954. She married James “Sonny” Johnson Jr. and they had four sons, Michael, Stephen, Gary and Jerald. Janet resided in Portland, Scarborough and Standish.

Janet worked for National Semiconductor for 27 years; followed by 17 years at the Foundation for Blood Research before retiring.

She was a civil rights leader, and served as treasurer for many years of the Portland branch of the NAACP. From 1990 to 1994, Janet served as president of the Portland branch. She won numerous civic awards and attended many NAACP annual conventions throughout the U.S. In September 1993, Janet served on a panel of nine speakers to the Main Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in Augusta. Janet received the Civil Rights Living Legend award from the NAACP New England Area Conference for her “commanding leadership and unwavering commitment to the cause of Civil Rights Advocacy.” She was vice chair of the board of the historic Abyssinian Meeting House on Newbury Street in Portland; and worked tirelessly with others toward the restoration of the building.

Janet never turned away anyone in need of assistance and is cherished by many for her servant’s heart. She loved and mentored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many friends.

Janet is survived by her four sons, Michael (Elizabeth), Stephen, Gary (Michele) and Jerald; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Judith Tolbert and Bette Joan Wright; her best friend, June McKenzie; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her three brothers, Frank, Jim and Linwood; and her granddaughter, Tya.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Celebration of Life will take place at 9:30 a.m., Jan. 22, at the funeral home. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Abyssinian Meeting House,

P.O. Box 11064,

Portland, ME 04104, or

Green Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church,

46 Sheridan St.,

Portland, ME 04101

