CHEBEAGUE ISLAND – Herbert M. Rich, lifelong Chebeague Island boatbuilder, lobsterman, and craftsman passed away Jan. 11, 2022 at Brentwood Center in Yarmouth. He was born on Chebeague Island on Feb. 24, 1934 to Nettie L.(Doughty)Rich and James H. Rich Sr.Herb attended Chebeague Island schools and then went lobstering with his father and herring seining with his uncle Sanford Doughty. He served in the army for two years in the later 50’s, stationed in Germany. After this he came home and continued seining with his uncle. He later went lobstering and then built boats for many years. He built over a dozen lobster boats and yachts as well as many skiffs. In his later years he went lobstering and then crafted jewelry for his wife’s gift shop, Island Riches. He was a multi talented man who could make exquisite things from wood or metal.Herb is survived by his wife Florence; and his children Christopher Rich and wife Jill, Kimberly Martin and husband John, Patricia Rich, Sherman Rich, Jonathan Rich and wife Amy, and Rebecca Koppmann and husband James, stepchildren Theresa Douglass, Richard Douglass, Clayton Douglass, Scott Douglass and Ronald Douglass; as well as 29 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; siblings James Rich Jr., Louise Todd, Minnie MacNeill, and Colleen Jones; as well as stepdaughters Catherine and Angela Douglass; grandson Jason Hayford; and son-in-law Winthrop Houghton Jr.A celebration of Herb’s life will be announced at a later date. To see additional photographs and get updated information, please go online to Chebeague.org

