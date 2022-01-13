CHICAGO — Jalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and DePaul stunned No. 20 Seton Hall with a 96-92 victory on Thursday.

Javon Freeman-Liberty also scored 12 points, giving the Blue Demons (10-6, 1-5 Big East) easily their biggest win of the season. Freeman-Liberty, the conference’s leading scorer, was injured early in the second half, limping off the court while favoring his right leg. He returned shortly after, but played sparingly down the stretch.

The loss serves as a significant setback for the Pirates (11-4, 2-3) as they attempt to gain ground in conference standings. Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall with 25 points, with Bryce Aiken adding 22 more.

The Blue Demons were upset-minded right from the get-go. Freeman-Liberty scored six quick points in the first five minutes, helping DePaul open the half on an 18-6 scoring run. The Blue Demons also tallied seven first half steals.

Seton Hall clawed back to within six, but was unable to trim its deficit any further.

Freeman-Liberty’s injury initially threatened to derail DePaul’s momentum in the second half, as did a pair of early baskets from Rhoden and Tray Jackson. But Terry quickly hit back-to-back jumpers to give DePaul breathing room.

ARKANSAS: Coach Eric Musselman had shoulder surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss at least two games, starting with Saturday’s game at LSU. Assistant Keith Smart will serve as interim coach.

A statement from Musselman’s doctor said he was injured on a collision with a player, and an MRI confirmed he had torn tendons and would require surgery.

FOOTBALL

LOUISVILLE: Coach Scott Satterfield has named former Cardinals standout and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch as the program’s director of player development.

Branch played 12 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He caught 21 passes in two Super Bowl victories with the Patriots, including 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles to tie a game record and earn MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Branch was also a two-time All-Conference USA first team selection at Louisville from 2000-01. His No. 9 is among the program’s honored jerseys.