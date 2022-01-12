WENHAM, Mass. — Jordan Franzyn scored 28 points as the University to New England won its sixth straight, beating Gordon 53-42 Wednesday night in women’s basketball.

Franzyn added 10 rebounds and three assists for the double-double. Allie Goodman had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists for UNE (8-5, 6-0 CCC).

Ami Rivera and Madison Wynbeek each scored 10 points for Gordon (4-6, 2-2). Wynbeek grabbed 13 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DUKE: Mike Krzyzewski didn’t coach in Wednesday night’s game at Wake Forest due to an undisclosed illness.

The school announced that the retiring Hall of Famer won’t be on the sideline due to a “non-COVID-related virus.” Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, designated as Krzyzewski’s successor after this season, was the acting head coach.

GEORGETOWN: Coach Patrick Ewing will miss the Hoyas’ game against visiting Butler Thursday because of what his team said were D.C. Department of Health guidelines.

The news release announcing the former Georgetown and NBA star’s absence did not offer any other details or explanation.

Georgetown said assistant Louis Orr will serve as the team’s acting coach “starting with the Butler game.”

That is supposed to be the second game for Georgetown since it had four in a row postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 59-year-old Ewing was hospitalized in May 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Hoyas’ next scheduled outing is Sunday against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, where Ewing played for the New York Knicks after his college career at Georgetown.

As a player, the 7-footer helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA championship and reach two other title games. He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA’s first lottery. Ewing wound up leading New York to the 1994 NBA finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

In April 2017, he returned to Georgetown for his first job as a head coach at any level, hiring Orr as one of his assistants. Orr previously was a head coach at Siena, Seton Hall and Bowling Green.

Georgetown is 6-6 and 0-1 in the Big East. Butler is 8-6 and 1-2 in conference play.

FOOTBALL

GEORGIA: Winning the national championship was worth more than $1 million to Coach Kirby Smart. In fact, Smart earned a total of $1.8 million in bonuses for the Bulldog’s season and championship run. However, according to his contract, Smart’s cumulative bonuses are capped at $1.6 million in addition to his salary.

According to Smart’s 35-page contract, signed in 2016 and amended in 2018, the coach receives bonuses for playing in the SEC Championship game ($150,000), earning a spot in the College Football Playoff ($500,000), winning SEC coach of the year ($50,000) and winning a national semifinal with an Orange Bowl win over Michigan ($100,000). Smart totaled $800,000.

Georgia’s 33-18 victory over Alabama in the national championship game Monday was worth $1 million. Smart’s contract states that his bonuses are cumulative, but are capped at $1.6 million.

Smart was due to make $7 million this year before bonuses, part of a seven-year deal that will pay him $49 million in salary through the 2024 season.

Smart’s 10 assistant coaches did pretty well, too. Winning the national title meant a bonus worth 55% of their salary.

