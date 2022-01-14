Stanton King, 90, formally of Kennebunk, died on Jan. 8, 2022.
Predeceased in death by his wife, Marion Jones, second wife, Lucille Dentico, and son, Jay King. Survived by son, Scott King; daughters, Janet Rose and husband, Doug; and Marcia Savoia and husband, John; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
-
Times Record
90-year-old Lisbon Falls bowling alley sold for $130K at foreclosure auction
-
Local & State
Announcers fired by Houlton radio station after body-shaming comments about girls
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Stanton King
-
Nation & World
Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites