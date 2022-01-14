Stanton King, 90, formally of Kennebunk, died on Jan. 8, 2022.

Predeceased in death by his wife, Marion Jones, second wife, Lucille Dentico, and son, Jay King. Survived by son, Scott King; daughters, Janet Rose and husband, Doug; and Marcia Savoia and husband, John; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

