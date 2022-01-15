EAST LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 64-62 Saturday for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.
The Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining.
The Spartans (14-3, 5-1) had won nine straight, their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season.
Chase Audige had 14 points and Boo Buie scored 12 for the Wildcats, whose previous road win over a top 10 team on the road was Feb. 12, 2017, against No. 17 Wisconsin.
(9) KANSAS 85, WEST VIRGINIA 59: David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 23 points and eight boards, and the ninth-ranked Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) overcame a sluggish first half to rout the defensive-minded Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) in Lawrence, Kansas.
ARKANSAS 65, (12) LSU 58: Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play, sending the Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) over the Tigers (15-2, 3-2) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
(15) IOWA STATE 79, (21) TEXAS 70: Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) held on to beat the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2) in Ames, Iowa.
(17) XAVIER 80, CREIGHTON 73: Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as the Musketeers (13-3, 3-2 Big East) rallied to defeat the Bluejays (10-5, 2-2) in Cincinnati.
(18) KENTUCKY 107, (22) TENNESSEE 79: Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and the Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) shot a season-high 68% percent to blow out the Volunteers (11-5, 2-3) in Lexington, Kentucky.
KANSAS STATE 62, (19) TEXAS TECH 51: Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left, and the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12) ended a four-game losing streak, beating the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2) in Manhattan, Kansas.
MARQUETTE 73, (20) SETON HALL 72: Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left and the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) withstood a long second-half drought to beat the Pirates (11-5, 2-4) in Milwaukee for their fourth straight victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
(9) IOWA STATE 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 60: Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and the Cyclones (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) rolled past the Cowgirls (6-8, 1-4) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
(10) UCONN 78, XAVIER 41: Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored 20 points, Christyn Williams added 19 and the Huskies (9-3, 4-0 Big East) routed the Musketeers (6-9, 1-5) in Hartford, Connecticut, to win their 165th straight conference game.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa also filled up the stat sheet for UConn (9-3, 4-0 Big East), scoring 11 points, blocking eight shots, pulling down six rebounds and grabbing a career-high five steals. Little-used Piath Gabrial chipped in with a career-high nine points for the Huskies, who have now won three straight since coming off a 21-day COVID-19-related pause.
Aanaya Harris had 12 points and Miikayla Hayes added 10 for Xavier (6-9, 1-5), which hit just 17 of its 64 shots (27%).
NOTES
KENTUCKY: Joe B. Hall took on the steep challenge of following a legend and created his own successful legacy.
Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93.
The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday morning after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall was a a frequent presence at Kentucky practices and games. The retired coach would sometimes provide the “Y” when cheerleaders spelled out the state name during timeouts.
