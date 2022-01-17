Winter in is in full swing, and we’ve rounded up several events, both indoors and outside, to keep you active and having fun. Even with less-than-wonderland-like weather and the disruptions brought on by omicron, Mainers can’t be kept from making the most of this longest of seasons, and we’ve got something for everyone, from foodies to ski bums.

Wicked Air & Après Light Show

Events starting at noon Saturday. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. sundayriver.com

Let world-class skiers and snowboarders thrill you with stunts on a massive jump on the Rocking Chair trail on Sunday River’s Barker Mountain, where you’ll also be dazzled by 3D projections on the snow during the event, presented by Samuel Adams. The fun starts at noon with a demo show and beer sampling. A DJ will be spinning during the pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m., and then the jaw-dropping action starts at 6:30. You can even mingle with the athletes afterward in the lodge.

Winterfest ’22

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., fireworks at 5:30 p.m. Jan 29. Mill Creek Park, South Portland and Fort Williams, Cape Elizabeth. sp-ce-rotary.org/event/winterfest-3

The South Portland and Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club invite you to their combined community Winterfest. Gather at Mill Creek Park in South Portland from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free family activities and games hosted by more than 15 community groups. The fun includes skateboarding demos, tree identification, chuck-a-puck and a snowshoe obstacle course, among many others. There will also be a story walk and community ice skating, as well as ice skating performances. Then, at 5:30 p.m., head to Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth for the fireworks show.

Camden Winterfest

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5. Camden Public Library Ampitheatre & Harbor Park. librarycamden.org

Camden sure knows how to carve out a cool time. During its Winterfest, you can cheer on 10 teams creating frozen works of art from 300 pound blocks of ice. There will also be food, hot drinks, outdoor music and a book sale in the library rotunda, and a doggie fashion show featuring the first 30 canines to sign up. Kids will enjoy a family story walk with Miss Amy that also includes a make-and-take craft. Things wrap up with a polar plunge into the harbor led by Sundog Outdoor Expeditions.

Carrabassett Fat Tire Race

10 a.m. Feb. 6. Sugarloaf Mountain Outdoor Center, Carrabassett Valley, $45, $10 for 15 and under. sugarloaf.com

Calling all fat-tire bike riders and their fans! Head to The Loaf on Feb. 6 for two races: a 9- to 10-mile short course and an 18- to 20-mile long one. The exact layout will be determined by snow conditions and temps, but the riding is guaranteed to be fast and exciting. Register by 5 p.m. on Feb. 4 to secure you spot and then get ready to race. A portion of each registration will go toward Carrabassett Valley Trails’ winter trail maintenance and winter biking in the Carrabassett region. Now let’s see some snowy wheelies!

Portland 207 Day

Feb. 5-7. Downtown Portland. portlandmaine.com

Borrowing from the playbook of cities like Milwaukee and Chicago, Portland is taking a day (well actually three) to celebrate itself, and you’re invited to participate. Portland 207 Day, when the date matches the area code, is being presented by Portland Downtown and Portland Buy Local. The event centers around a free, three-day scavenger hunt during which you’ll wind your way around the city completing tasks, exploring the city’s history and businesses, and taking selfies with Portland landmarks. Hunters will also be able to enter a raffle for prizes. While you’re out there, keep an eye out for some local businesses offering 207 Day deals. This year is the inaugural Portland 207 Day, and it’s a wonderful way to engage with the city, especially during one of its quieter months.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Feb. 8 & 9. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $21 in advance, $18 students, $24 day of, $21 students. statetheatreportland.com

There’s a reason why the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is the largest and most well-known festival of its kind: The films and their footage are phenomenal. From your seat at the State, you’ll be transported to exotic landscapes and remote cultures where you’ll be awestruck by the action sports unfolding on the big screen. You have two nights to choose from (or catch both) with different films each night. The Feb. 8 schedules include “Finally” from France, “Dream Mountain” from the U.S. and “My Midsummer Morning” from the U.K. On Feb. 9, the program features “A Dog’s Tale” from Canada, “Inside – A Hole New Experience” from Austria and “Breaking Trail” from the U.S.

31st U.S. National Toboggan Championships

Feb. 11-13. Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. camdensnwbowl.com

It’s a party like none other at the Camden Snow Bowl during the U.S. National Toboggan Championships. Teams (maybe yours!) vie for a winning race time in several categories, including two-person, three-person, four-person and experimental. Bonus points from the crowd for clever costumes, and whether you’re a competitor or a reveler, this is always a fun-loving blast. It never gets old watching the sleds whiz down the chute at lightning speed and then glide onto frozen Hosmer Pond.

Play in the Snow

5-9 p.m. Feb. 12. Lost Valley Ski Area, 200 Lost Valley Road, Auburn, $25 to ski or snowboard, $10 for tubing. Purchase tickets at thepublictheatre.org.

The Public Theatre in Lewiston had to cancel its annual Father-Daughter fundraiser ball in the interest of community safety. However, they’ve come up with a way to bring people together safely in the great outdoors, thanks to their friends down the road at Lost Valley. Play in the Snow features great deals on skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing beneath the lights. There will also be adult and kid raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, hot chocolate, cookies and more fun than you can shake a ski pole at. You’ll also be helping the theater continue with its mission of bringing life-affirming plays to their stage, and funds will also support their education and outreach programs. See you on the slopes!

Full Moon Snowshoe Walk

6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, $8, $20 per family, open to ages 12 and up. wellsreserve.org

There’s something all the more special about a full moon during the depths of winter. Here’s a chance to experience a guided snowshoe walk where you’ll learn about moon phases, hear ancient moon stories and, best of all, experience the splendor of a calm, moonlit winter night. No worries if there’s not enough snow for snowshoeing, the walk will still happen. Please preregister and come prepared for winter conditions – think traction for your feet (if not in snowshoes) and plenty of warm layers. Wells Reserve at Laudholm has a limited number of microspikes and snowshoes available to rent for a $5 fee.

Carnaval Maine

Feb 17-26. Eastern Promenade, Portland. carnavalme.com

Carnaval Maine kicked off in 2020, had a pandemic pause last year and now is back with their 10 days of epic winter events on Portland’s Eastern Promenade. Expect plenty of local food and brews, ice sculpting, train rides, skiing and snowboarding demos, live music, face painting and more. Highlights include the Nautilus Solar Rail Jam, where you’ll cheer on skiers and snowboarders and can even try it for yourself, and a giant heated igloo, where you’ll fill up on food and drinks. The outdoor snow stage will feature live music from several acts, including The Ghost of Paul Revere and Scotty McCreery, along with several other entertainers throughout the festival. On Feb. 17, there’s the Fire & Ice Gala to benefit WinterKids with live tunes by The Time Pilots. Opening ceremonies for the whole shebang are on Feb. 18.

Maine Restaurant Week

March 1-12. Statewide locations. mainerestaurantweek.com

This year marks the 14th Maine Restaurant Week, which was founded back in 2008 with the hopes of giving Maine restaurants a boost during the long slog of winter. It’s grown to become a much-loved annual culinary tradition that involves restaurants all over the state, many in Greater Portland. Events include the Spirit Quest cocktail tour and a Confection Tour that sweets lovers will want to catch. Most of all, Maine Restaurant Week gives spots like MK Kitchen in Gorham and Petite Jacqueline in Portland the chance to shine and offer tempting specials (dine or or takeout at most locations), and each participating eatery is sharing a portion of sales with Preble Street. Dig in!

