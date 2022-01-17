Somerset County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a crash in which a vehicle slammed through the front entrance of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to both the church and car.

The crash was reported at 12:52 p.m. Saturday when a 2011 Toyota Prius sedan driven by Terry Post, 57, of Anson, struck the church at 161 Main St., according to Michael Mitchell, chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Office. No one reportedly was in the church at the time, he said.

Mitchell said it is not clear why the car crashed into the church, busting through the front doors. Post was not injured but was taken by Madison-Anson-Starks Ambulance Service to a hospital for evaluation afterward, according to Mitchell.

“He was all by himself and he drove through the entryway of the church and did a considerable amount of damage to the foyer, lobby,” he said.

Extensive damage was done to the Prius as well, according to Mitchell.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Cunningham is investigating the crash, he said. No charges were filed, but the case is expected to go to the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office for review, he said.

