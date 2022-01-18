GRAY — Ali Portas scored 13 points to lead the Gray-New Gloucester girls basketball team to a 48-37 win over Mt. Ararat in a Class A South game Tuesday night.
Portas, who also had five steals, was one of three Gray-NG players to score in double digits. Izzy Morelli (12 points) and Amber Fortin (10) were the others. Morelli also had nine rebounds.
Cali Pomerleau led Mt. Ararat (7-4) with13 points, and Elsa Daulerio chipped in 10.
