Pauline (Snow) Doolittle 1921 – 2022 PORTLAND – Pauline (Snow) Doolittle, 100, died on Jan. 7, 2022 in Portland. The daughter of Thomas and Theresa Snow was born in Caribou in 1921. Pauline “Polly” was trained as a pediatric practical nurse. She worked for a time as a nanny to the children of Joe Cronin of the Boston Red Sox, later taking a job as a nursery school teacher. She met James Doolittle on a train to Boston, the beginning of a lifetime of travels with him. They married in 1944, had six children, and were together for 54 years. Jim Doolittle, a professor of languages, often traveled to Paris, Madrid, Mexico City, and other places to pursue his work. Pauline accompanied him with children in tow. After Jim’s retirement from the University of Rochester, they split their time between Brunswick and Five Islands. Together they raced sailboats, cruised the coast of Maine in their Friendship Sloop, and enjoyed the company of their family and friends. She was active in St. Paul’s Episcopal church in Brunswick. Pauline lived in Portland in recent years, to be close to her sister, Helen Raymond, and niece Linda Boudreau, who brought them together frequently and was a great friend to her always. A natural artist, she created beautiful quilts and gained some recognition for her paintings. Polly was a hospital volunteer and would knit caps and blankets for babies in hospitals. She also raised and trained puppies for Guiding Eyes for the Blind and saw several of her puppies placed as working Guide Dogs. Pauline is survived and missed by her children Janet Brodesser, Ellen Maday, Patricia Gaudet, Sarah Doolittle, John Doolittle, Peter Doolittle; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings Pat Snow, Reggie Snow, Helen Raymond, and Trudy Andrews. Her family will gather this summer to celebrate her life and legacy.

