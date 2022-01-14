Gary P. Gustafson 1958 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Gary P. Gustafson, 63, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born on March 8, 1958 in Brunswick, a son of Paul W. and Chrystal P. Gustafson. As a child, Gary attended schools in Brunswick and graduated in 1978 Gary started working for the Town of Brunswick Public Works shortly after finishing school. He worked at several positions within the department and finished his career in maintenance and retired after 32 years. He enjoyed talking to the crew and always asking what’s on the schedule for that day. Throughout the summer months he loved traveling around southern Maine helping setup ice cream machines. When anyone in the family asked Gary if he would like to help on home projects, he was always there. He loved reading the news on his computer, checking Facebook which kept the family up to date. He was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother, Chrystal; brothers Paul, Robert, Steve and Scott. A memorial service is being planned later in the year due to COVID restrictions. The family would like to thank Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for the care and compassion that was given to Gary. Arrangements are in the care of Brackett funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family on the tribute wall, http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to his mother, Chrystal Gustafson 11 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

