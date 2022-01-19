Laura Love, 44, of Wiscasset was sentenced to three years of probation for illegally purchasing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced on Wednesday.
Love, formerly of the Augusta area, purchased a 9 mm pistol from a dealer in Windsor in April 2019. When completing the sale, Love filled out a Firearms Transaction Record in which she falsely reported that she was the purchaser of the firearm when was actually purchasing the firearm for someone else, according to court records.
It is a federal felony to knowingly make a false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm from a federally licensed dealer, and Love pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 1, 2021.
The Augusta Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.
