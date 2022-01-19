Maine State Ballet will host an evening of Broadway-style song and dance routines for the whole family.

Performances of “Tap Tap Jazz” run one weekend, Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 and 4 p.m. The approximate show length is one hour with no intermission.

This year’s performance showcases many of Maine State Ballet’s experienced choreographers – Janet Davis, Barry Brinker, Emma Davis, Julia Lopez, Glenn Davis and Broadway veterans Jonathan Miele, Linda Miele and Rick Faugno.

In addition to its extensive ballet repertoire, Maine State Ballet has a history of Broadway performers who graduated from the program, including Tony Award Nominee Robyn Hurder in “Moulin Rouge” and Sara Esty in “Phantom of the Opera.”

Tickets are $15-20 at mainestateballet.org or by calling (207) 781-3587. Maine State Ballet’s Lopez Theater Covid policies are available at mainestateballet.org.

Maine State Ballet, a nonprofit based in Falmouth, works to uplift the Maine community through dance education and performance. Maine State Ballet houses the Maine State Ballet Company, the 175-seat Lopez Theater, and its School for the Performing Arts, with continuous instruction in ballet, tap and jazz for over 100 years.

