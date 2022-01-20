On Jan. 14, the Press Herald published a commentary by G. Christopher Hunt, formerly an associate provost at the University of New England (“Biden must honor his word to Black voters, Dr. King’s legacy”), criticizing President Biden for what Mr. Hunt inexplicably characterizes as the president’s lack of leadership on voting rights.

To say that Mr. Hunt’s criticism is off the mark is a colossal understatement.

Apparently Mr. Hunt failed to notice that, in October, the Republicans, including Maine’s own so-called “moderate” Sen. Susan Collins, killed the Freedom to Vote Act through a filibuster and did the same thing in November to the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Come on. Instead of criticizing the president for not giving enough speeches on the subject to satisfy him, why doesn’t Mr. Hunt aim his criticism at the right parties: the Republicans and Sen. Collins?

John Paterson

Freeport

