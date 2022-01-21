Richard “Dick” Thompson 1936 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Richard “Dick” Thompson, 85, of Durham, died Friday evening Jan. 14, 2022 at the Mid Coast Senior Health Facility in Brunswick. He was born August 11, 1936, the son of Augustus and Helen (Sedevlosvsky) Thompson. Dick was raised in Lisbon Falls, educated in local schools, and received his degree in Forestry from the University of Maine and eventually retired from Bath Iron Works where he worked in computer design for many years. Dick enjoyed traveling overseas as he researched family history. He loved his volunteer work for the Pejepscot History Center in Brunswick. For more than 25 years, he served in numerous capacities at the History Center, first as a docent at the Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum, then as a collections volunteer, and eventually as the official Registrar for the center, processing all the newly donated local history collections. His legacy at PHC includes more than 30,000 items added to the collections database. In 2005, he received the Maine Governor’s Certificate for Volunteerism, and in 2016, the Center inaugurated a new volunteer award in his name. He will be greatly missed by staff, volunteers, and friends of the Center, many of whom greeted him over the years during his Tuesday-Thursday full day schedule. He was known as the “Rock of the Roundtable” for his involvement with Brunswick’s Joshua Chamberlain Civil War Roundtable. Dick also volunteered much of his time to the Durham Cemetery Committee, which includes Strout Cemetery in Durham, where he will be laid to rest. Dick was a loving, devoted and hardworking father, brother and friend who will be missed. He leaves behind his daughter, Julia “Jill” Read and her husband Edwin of Marion, N.C., his son, Brian Thompson of Alexandria, Va.; his brother, Robert Thompson of Lisbon Falls; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents. At his prior request, there will be no services at this time. Interment will take place in the spring in the family lot at Strout Cemetery in Durham. To leave a message in the family’s online guestbook, please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com A service of Crosman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951 In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s memory may be made to the Pejepscot History Center 159 Park Row Brunswick, ME 04011

