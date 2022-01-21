Sandra L. (Cook) Bell 1952 – 2022 WISCASSET – Sandra L. (Cook) Bell, 69, of Wiscasset, passed away on Jan. 17, 2022 in Brunswick, surrounded by her family. Sandy was the daughter of John and Frances (Free) Cook, born in Camden, N.J. on May 13, 1952. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1970. She enjoyed music, animals, crafts, collecting coins, antiques, and local artwork. Sandy loved spending time with family and enjoyed meeting with friends at the Marketplace Cafe to share a cup of coffee. Sandy was predeceased by her mother and father, Frances (Free) and John Cook. Survived by her two children, Dawn and John; four grandchildren, Camie, Owen, Drew, and Ema; sisters Patti and Margaret, and brother, Michael. Per Sandy’s request there will be a celebration of life held in June 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net. Memorial contributions may be made to Wiscasset Female Charitable Society, Lincoln County Animal Shelter, or your favorite charity.

