An unidentified man robbed the Rusty Lantern gas station and convenience store in Lisbon Falls just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release from Lisbon police, the store clerk said that a man showed a handgun and demanded the clerk hand over everything. The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

“When the incident first took place, we called several outside agencies to respond to the scene,” said Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee. “We have called in off-duty officers who are still canvassing the area. Looking for any leads and pulling up surveillance footage that we received.”

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a bright yellow Under Armor sweatshirt, blue ski mask, gloves, and dark-colored pants, according to the news release.

“We are in full investigative mode,” said McGee. “We are gathering as many facts and evidence as we can, and it is hard to find clues yet as it just occurred this morning.”

Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office, Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the Topsham Police Department responded to the scene to assist in the search.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked t0 contact Detective Richard St, Amant at (207) 353-2500 ext. 1.

