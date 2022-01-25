Over 40 downtown Bath businesses are participating in the Bee Bath, Buy Bath program that will give shoppers an opportunity to win a $75 or $25 Gift of Bath gift certificate each week.

Bee Bath, Buy Bath runs Feb. 1-March 31. Shoppers who complete purchases at participating businesses will earn a sticker to be placed on a special card, available at participating businesses that display the Bee Bath bee in their windows.

Cards must be marked with four stickers from four different participating businesses in order to be eligible to win. The shopper can then fill in their name and phone number on the front of the card and drop it in the beehive drop box outside of Bath City Hall with the first drawing to take place on Feb. 14. Multiple entries may be submitted each week.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit visitbath.com/events

Bee Bath Buy Bath is presented by Main Street Bath, a downtown economic development organization, with the support of downtown Bath businesses.

