Marilyn M. Turner 1941 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Marilyn M. Turner, 80, passed away Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 in Waterville. Daughter of a cobbler, she was born August 21, 1941 in Portland to Alberton and Rosemond (Huntley) Brockman. Marilyn was raised in Freeport and attended Freeport High School. She was married to a career Navy man Donald D. Turner. She touched the community in many ways. She was a seamstress owning Marilyn’s Coat Repair, catering to the Navy and also worked as a CNA assisting the disabled. Marilyn always wanted to bring a smile to people walking with her monkeys Rubin and Casey. She enjoyed staying at her camp, and loved traveling with her beloved husband to Mississippi, playing the Casinos in Las Vegas, “Just one more twenty” and playing in multiple Bingo Halls, it was not “the same winners all the time”. She “Won”, with a rich, colorful and fulfilled life. “You are loved so much” “See you on the other side” Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Donald D. Turner and daughter Teresa D. Pinter. She is survived by a large extended family, her sons, Steven L. Turner and his wife Linda Lee of Topsham, and Scott L. Turner and his wife Jill of Brunswick, daughters, Cynthia M. Smith and her husband Martin of Huntington Valley, Pa., Sherri E. Barker and her husband Lenny of Brunswick; her beloved brother Frank Brockman and his wife Elizabeth of Brunswick; a son-in-law Edward Lee Pinter of Brandon, Miss.; six grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday Jan. 27 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the Haley Cemetery in Topsham. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . Those who with may make a memorial contribution to: Helping Hands 571 Sabattus St. Suite 2 Lewiston, ME 04240

