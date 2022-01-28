Marcia Munroe Jamrog 1951 – 2022 LINCOLNVILLE – Marcia Munroe Jamrog, 70, died Jan. 2, 2022, at her home in Lincolnville of metastatic breast cancer. Born in Newton, Mass., she was the daughter of Richard Griggs Munroe and Marguerite Taylor Munroe. Marcia leaves her husband, Thomas Chester Jamrog; two sons, Lincoln Richard Jamrog and his wife, Stephanie Johnson Jamrog, of Livingston, Mont., and Arlo Copland Jamrog and his partner, Alanna Hale, of San Francisco. Marcia was able to visit with her newborn grandson, Jesper Thomas Jamrog in Montana this past July. In addition, Marcia is also survived by sisters Gail Munroe of Falmouth, Jan Munroe of Brunswick, and Lynn Munroe Vogt of Newcastle; nieces Kristine Hedtler, Megan Morneau and Audrey Vogt; grandnephews Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette and Alex Morneau; and brother-in-law, Roy Jamrog of Marshfield, Mass. She was predeceased by her parents; and by nephew, Mark Alan Hedtler. Marcia and Tom met at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Mass., in 1968, where they were members of Innisfree, the university’s first coeducational living community. Marcia was one of the first students to design an independent major at UMass, choosing what became her lifelong focus on mental health and art. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972. Marcia married Thomas Jamrog in Lexington, Mass., May 28, 1972. After learning the Transcendental Meditation technique in Amherst in 1970, Marcia went on for advanced study at King’s University in London, Ontario, and completed teacher training with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in La Antilla, Spain in 1973. She and Tom taught Transcendental Meditation through their Midcoast Maine TM center. Marcia and Tom initially came to Maine when they were employed as instructors for the Nature Program at Alford Lake Camp. Marcia’s connection to ALC continued to deepen in recent years, where she maintained contact with past director, Jean McMullen, as well as the current directors, Sue McMullen and Betsy Brayley. After graduate work at the University of New England, Marcia completed her Master of Arts degree in counseling psychology with emphasis in depth psychology from the Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpenteria, Calif., in 2006. Marcia worked as a licensed substance abuse counselor in several local agencies and in private practice, conducting individual and group therapy. She enjoyed a business collaboration with Substance Abuse Counselor, Amy Barnett, for many years, who was also Marcia’s closest friend. In 2008 she and her twin sister, Jan Munroe, completed a three-month long, 865-mile hike of the southern portion of the Appalachian Trail — a treasured accomplishment. And in 2015 Marcia suspended cancer treatment in order to complete a one-month pilgrimage on the coastal route of the Camino Portuguese, accompanied by her husband, Tom. A celebration of life will be announced this spring. Arrangements are by Long Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Camden. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to Maine Cancer Foundation 170 US Route 1, #250 Falmouth, ME 04105 or mainecancer.org

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous