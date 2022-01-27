David T. Michaud Sr. 1935 – 2022 TOPSHAM – David T. Michaud Sr., 86, of Topsham passed away Jan. 24, 2022 after a brief stay at the Woodland’s Memory Care facility in Lewiston. He was the son of Thomas and Yvonne (Bouchard) Michaud of Topsham Heights where he was born and raised and attended local schools. In his younger years, he loved playing sports with cousins and friends in Uncle Ovila’s field. He married the love of his life Anita Gamble in 1956. During the early years of their marriage, they spent time with close friends and relatives going for car rides, hanging out on Sundays, or going to dances where you could always find him entertaining the crowd doing cartwheels or often dancing on the table. David worked at the Verney Mill briefly before he spent the next 34 years at the Pejepscot Paper Mill. He retired from the paper mill after Anita convinced him to purchase Michaud’s Market in 1980 where he would spend the next 41 years working alongside his family, and others who became family to him. David was a kind man who always greeted customers with a smile, and he would do anything for anybody. In 1982 they built their dream home on the point of the Androscoggin River where David enjoyed feeding the birds. The greatest moment of his life was when he became a grandfather “Pepere” to Haley and Dylan. He would spend many afternoons/evenings/or weekends attending their sporting events beaming with pride. After Anita’s passing, David enjoyed spending time with Jim riding around different neighborhoods reminiscing the past. David was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Anita; and son, David, Jr.; his brothers George Michaud, and Thomas E. Michaud and his sisters Laurianne (Michaud) Cote, Rose (Michaud) Livernois, Monique (Michaud) Bernier, and Lucy (Michaud) Hodgdon. He is survived by his son, Jim and his wife Mary of Topsham; his granddaughter, Haley (Michaud) Frizzle and her husband Nick, grandson, Dylan Michaud; his sister, Georgette (Michaud) Helie, along with his sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Gamble) Simonitis; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and so many close friends. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Saint John’s Parish, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in David’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association – Maine Chapter in Scarborough, 383 U.S. Route 1, #2C Scarborough, ME 04074

