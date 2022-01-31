Emily Ruger has been hired as Bath’s new director of community and economic development.

Ruger, who started Jan. 24, grew up in Camden and attended the University of Southern Maine where she earned her B.S. in Economics.

She served as director of development at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland for four years, during which time she helped secure a $500,000 Brownfields Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up hazardous materials at Thompson’s Point. In December 2020, she was hired by the town of Brunswick as their first grant writer and economic development specialist and secured over 10 grant awards ranging from approximately $2,500 to $250,000.

“When working on the Children’s Museum construction project, I realized how much I enjoyed working with a team to create something great for the community,” Ruger said. “In that role, I did a little bit of everything, across multiple disciplines. That’s what got me to consider municipal government; the opportunity to get involved with lots of different projects and keep learning.”

“I’m excited to have Emily join our team and lead community and economic development efforts in Bath,” said Bath City Manager Marc Meyers. “She comes to the City with impressive experience with grant work and project management. She will continue to build upon the successes in Bath and bring forward-thinking energy, searching for new opportunities for the City to grow.”

As director of community and economic development, Ruger will work with developers, businesses, Main Street Bath and the city’s community and economic development committees. Her responsibilities will include seeking development opportunities, applying for and managing grant opportunities, and facilitating municipal loan programs, and assisting with marketing, outreach, and public relations.

“I love the close-knit community that has developed here,” Ruger said. “I look forward to getting to know the people of Bath over the next year and learning about what projects are important to them.”

