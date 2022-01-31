The Georgetown Working League is welcoming applicants for scholarships.

To be eligible, applicants must be a Georgetown resident and have been accepted or waitlisted at an accredited school for further advanced education, such as a trade school, college or university. All adult residents who fit the eligibility requirements are welcome to apply. Past winners and applicants are welcome to reapply.

Applications are due April 15.

Applications can be found at the Georgetown Post Office or georgetownworkingleague.org.

Georgetown Working League has been giving out community scholarships for almost 40 years.

Contact Scholarship Committee Chairperson Kathy Ireland at [email protected] for more information.

