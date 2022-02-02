After being virtual for two years, The Travis Mills Foundation’s Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K footrace is in-person and at a new location this May: Brunswick Landing, the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

“The military roots run deep in our Bath-Brunswick region, and we know how much it will mean to our local veterans and families to have this race on the former Naval base property,” said Cory King, executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber, in a statement released by the foundation.

The foundation anticipates up to 1,500 walkers and runners for the 3.2-mile route through the Landing.

“The course is great because it is very flat for the runners, there is lots of parking, and every step they take will be on the same property that military families have called home for decades,” King said. “It’s humbling to have Brunswick selected as a host site because of what the Travis Mills Foundation means to Maine military families, and for what military families mean to our communities.”

Travis Mills, veteran and founder of the foundation, will be in attendance.

The event takes place 9 a.m. May 29 and will include division awards, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer tent, military presentations and a display that honors the Maine men and women who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A virtual component will also be offered.

Registration is $25 per person at milesformills.org. T-shirts are available to the first 1,000 registrants while supplies last, and there will be incentives for top fundraisers.

The Travis Mills Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports post-911 veterans who experienced life-changing injuries while in service operates a lakeside retreat in Rome for wounded veterans and their families.

