Bath city councilors gave preliminary approval to a new rule drafted to increase the amount of available housing.

According to Bath Housing Director Deborah Keller, Bath has 2,640 single-family or two-family residences that would qualify to add a living unit as a result of this new rule. If just 5% of those eligible homes took advantage of the allowance, it would add 132 new housing units in the city.

“Bath Housing has a vision that this region is vibrant, resilient and inclusive, and that everyone who works here, grew up here, wants to stay here or wants to come here has a reasonable opportunity to live here,” said Keller. “This new ordinance is an example of a local policy that supports this vision.”

Aside from providing more housing for those looking to move to Bath, Keller said the increase in housing could have ripple effects that benefit the region’s workforce shortage.

“We have seen an increase in rental prices over the past five years in the 70% range — and it’s clear that wages haven’t kept pace with housing costs,” said Keller. “The shortage of housing in the entire region — spanning Bath, Brunswick, Topsham, Freeport and surrounding towns — has impacted our ability to build and sustain a strong workforce. There isn’t a quick fix, but we need more housing, and we need to be working at this problem from a variety of angles.”

The new rule will let residents create and rent out a living unit on the same property as their single-family or two-family home. The living unit can either be attached to the original home, exist within the footprint of the original home or be independent from the home on the same lot.

For example, a resident could rent out an unoccupied apartment over a garage. Or, if a family is occupying the entirety of a two-family home, that property could become a two-family. In any case, City Planner Ben Averill said the living unit must have its own kitchen, bathroom and living space and cannot be larger than two bedrooms.

The additional living unit must also be rented for at least 90 days and include at least one parking space.

Councilors will vote whether to give final approval to the rule March 2.

This story will be updated.

