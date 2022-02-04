Maine State Music Theatre will hold local adult non-equity auditions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, for MSMT’s summer productions. The theatre will hold local auditions for children aged 5 – 12 years old on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the productions of “The Sound of Music,” “Frozen, Jr.,” and other possible shows.



Auditions by appointment will be held at 22 Elm St. in Brunswick. Those who wish to audition should sign up for a time slot online at msmt.org. Call backs will be held in the afternoon.



Adult actors should bring a headshot and resume, prepare 16 bars of two songs that best show your ability and range (must bring sheet music; accompanist provided). Some actors may be asked to remain for the dance call. Bring appropriate dance shoes. Not all locals will be required to dance in shows.



Children should bring a headshot and resume and prepare one song (must bring sheet music; pianist provided) and may be asked to dance (bring sneakers).



Auditionees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination when checking in. Masks are required at all times inside the building (except when singing). Please visit the website for more details and all COVID-19 related protocols.



Maine State Music Theatre is MSMT is a professional summer theatre celebrating its 63rd season of Broadway quality musicals at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin Campus in Brunswick.

