The Patten Free Library will once again hold the Armchair Traveler Series. The program started last winter when many people were stuck at home due to a combination of winter and COVID-19 concerns. It was well attended and will return for 2022.

This year’s series will focus a little closer to home, beginning with a presentation on a 300-mile canoe trip along Maine’s rivers, followed by a 500-mile bicycle ride from Kittery to Fort Kent — two trips that were completed during the pandemic.

“Even if you’re nervous getting on a plane, you can still scratch that travel itch,” said Hannah Lackoff, the library’s programs outreach manager. “These are some really exciting stories that we are really pleased to be able to share with the community.”

The series will kick off Wednesday, Feb. 9 with “From Greenville to Belfast, a 300-mile Paddling Journey.”

In May of 2021, Jackie Stratton, her partner Nate and dog Maple embarked on a 24-day canoe trip from Greenville to Belfast. Primarily following the route of Henry David Thoreau, Penobscot guide Joe Polis, and countless indigenous people, their 300-plus-mile padding journey included 8 miles of historic portage routes to connect the Kennebec Headwaters, West Branch, East Branch, and Main Stem of the Penobscot River. She’ll share about how they prepared, naturalist highlights, lessons learned, and what it’s like to be on “river time.”

Jackie Stratton lives in Montville and is a self-proclaimed river enthusiast. She owns Waterways Guiding, offering overnight canoe trips and whitewater canoeing instruction.

To sign up for Stratton’s talk and to learn more about the Armchair Traveler series visit patten.lib.me.us.

