LISBON — Levi Tibbetts scored 16 points to lead Lisbon past Buckfield 70-34 in a Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game Saturday.

Levi Tibbetts scored a team-high 16 points for Lisbon (13-2), which led 15-6 after one quarter and 33-15 at halftime. Mason Booker added 13 points and Hunter McCausland dropped in 12.

Ayden Jefferson paced Buckfield (2-13) with 12 points and Gavin Charest pitched in with eight.

RICHMOND 58, RANGELEY 34: Connor Vachon scored a game-high 16 points in the Bobcats’ (7-6) road win over the Lakers (2-8) in Rangeley.

Wyatt Cassidy was right behind with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the first half.

Chase Carmichael led Rangeley with 11 points and Trevor Dolbier added nine.

TELSTAR 67, WISCASSET 35: Brayden Stevens scored 24 points for the Rebels (2-13) in a win over the Wolverines (0-14) in Bethel.

Myles Lilly contributed 12 points for Telstar.

Nate Schutte led Wiscasset with 16 points.

YARMOUTH 57, FREEPORT 42: Peter Psyhogeos scored 23 points and Matt Waeldner added 14 to lead the Clippers (13-3) past the Falcons (9-6) in Yarmouth.

Freeport led 15-9 after one quarter, but the Clippers rallied for a 25-23 halftime advantage on a Waeldner 3-pointer and his layup just before the buzzer.

Three free throws from Blaine Cockburn after a foul at the buzzer pulled Freeport within 39-35 going into the fourth quarter, but Yarmouth opened on a 9-0 run to put it away.

Cockburn finished with 12 points, while Tony Casale had 10 for the Falcons.

WESTBROOK 50, MORSE 26: Tyler Hethcoat scored 15 points to lead the Blue Blazes to the Class A win in Bath.

Braden Pierce added 14 points for Westbrook (6-8).

Gabe Aucoin scored a game-high 20 points for Morse (5-8).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 53, FREEPORT 50: Lexi Clark’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds left capped a rally from nine points down and lifted Yarmouth (11-3) to a 53-50 victory at Freeport (5-10).

Mason Baker-Schlendering had 19 points and 16 rebounds and helped the Falcons hold leads of 12-6 after one quarter, 19-17 at the half and 33-25 heading to the fourth quarter.

Ava Feeley led Yarmouth with 20 points.

Maddie Cormier scored 10 for Freeport.

WESTBROOK 49, MORSE 45: The Blue Blazes (5-11) used an 18-8 fourth-quarter run, paced by seven points from Taylar Hodge, to rally past the Shipbuilders (5-8) at Westbrook.

Hodge ended up with 13 points, while Leah Cromarty tossed in 12.

Maddy Werner led Morse with 12 points. Dakota Shipley chipped in with 11.

RICHMOND 46, RANGELEY 43: Lila Vaselli and Kara Briand combined for 23 points to help direct the Bobcats to highly-contested win over the Lakers (8-2).

The game was tied at 32-32 going into the fourth quarter before Richmond managed to shake off Rangeley.

The Lakers’ Winnie LaRochelle scored the game-high 18 points and went 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. Emily Eastlack dropped 17 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous