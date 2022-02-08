A former Topsham police school resource officer at Mt. Ararat High school pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor in connection to an allegation of unlawful sexual touching with a student during the 2020 academic year.

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck announced Tuesday that Randy Cook, 47, of Brunswick has been sentenced to seven days in Cumberland County Jail for misdemeanor assault.

Class D crimes can be punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

The original charge of unlawful sexual touching, a Class E misdemeanor charge issued last year that carries a sentence of up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine, was dismissed.

According to the press release from the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from an incident in the fall of 2020 and was investigated by the Topsham Police and the Maine State Police.

The District Attorney for Sagadahoc County and Topsham Police Department had requested that the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office and the Maine State Police investigate the matter given the allegations involving a member of the Topsham Police Department.

“When we were initially contacted back in Nov 2020 we turned it over to the district’s attorney office,” said Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan. “I put him on administrative leave the next day after we received the complaint and he resigned three days later.”

Cook voluntarily surrendered his criminal justice certification with the state of Maine.

During the plea and sentencing on Monday, the victim and her family had the opportunity to give a victim impact statement to the Court, according to the release.

“Coming forward and participating in an investigation is never easy, and when dealing with a perpetrator who is in a position of authority, it can be especially difficult,” Sahrbeck stated. “I am proud of the victim and her family for having the strength to move forward with the investigation and prosecution of this case in order to hold the defendant accountable for his actions. My hope is that this prosecution will be able to provide some closure to the victim and her family. I am also grateful to the law enforcement investigators who handled this sensitive case professionally and diligently, which led to charges against the defendant.”

This story will be updated.

