Chocolate with a conscience is taking the stage at Lincoln Theater with “Talking Food in Maine” guest Kate McAleer.

“Talking Food in Maine” is a Free series of one-on-one conversations between host Cherie Scott and notable culinary pioneers who have made a substantial contribution to the culinary arts in the state of Maine. The free intimate conversation between McAleer and Scott is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

McAleer’s passion is chocolate. As a young entrepreneur wanting to pursue a career true to her passion, in December of 2011 McAleer and her mother, Donna, founded Bixby Chocolate Company in Warwick, New York. Now located in a 125-year-old former ice plant in Rockland, Bixby Chocolate is a family-owned business (the name comes from McAleer’s great-great grandparents, native New Englanders, whose last name was Bixby), and is certified women-owned, with two generations of women actively involved in the company. During their pursuit of great chocolate, they studied the craft of confection, went to culinary school, and studied the entire process of harvesting chocolate berries and turning them into chocolate bars, a process their industry calls “bean-to-bar” chocolate making.

Talking Food in Maine is hosted by Mumbai-native Cherie Scott, who left India at the age of 16 and moved to Vancouver. After a few stops in New York City and New Jersey, Cherie has been anchored in Boothbay for over a decade. Cherie writes a culinary blog, MumbaitoMaine.com, to share her signature recipes and nostalgic anecdotes of her youth in Mumbai. Cherie was invited to join a lineup of notable guest chef instructors at Stonewall Kitchen Cooking School where she curated an exclusive, regional Indian cooking series. In the heart of the pandemic, Cherie launched her signature line of gourmet Indian simmer sauces: Makhani, Saag and Caldine. Inspired by her family’s heritage recipes, these simmer sauces are masterfully crafted in small batches and simmered for hours with an infusion of freshly roasted and ground spice blends. Mumbai to Maine is Maine’s first Indian-inspired culinary brand, available nationwide on mumbaitomaine.com and across specialty stores in the state. Cherie will be teaching her debut cooking class at the Christopher Kimball Online Cooking School this spring.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. More information is available a LincolnTheater.net.

