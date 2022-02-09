Last week I introduced an idea that I called “We Thinking,” which is basically prioritizing thinking that is for the betterment of the community as opposed to “Me Thinking,” which is solely about personal gain. In order for us to tackle some of our biggest societal issues we need to start considering solutions that what help the community as a whole and that adjustment will be difficult for some.

One example I used was the cost of childcare with the Me Thinkers saying, “If you can’t afford the childcare you shouldn’t have had the kid,” while the We Thinkers approach this by saying, “Childcare is very expensive so let’s look for solutions to lower the costs so that both parents can work outside the home if they want” (which is a crucial idea with the current labor shortage). Some of the possible solutions included exploring on-site childcare, near-site childcare, third-party stipends for childcare employees, and more.

One wrong way to consider We Thinking is to think I’m suggesting that everything should be government- subsidized, which is not the case. Many solutions to problems can be behavioral shifts, while others can be regulatory or policy improvements to increase access or availability. This point wasn’t in last week’s edition, simply because the column was about 200 words heavy and I needed to make cuts.

Additionally, I had a few other things I wanted to add about this concept too because I think it’s vital that we begin this mindset shift. If our region can be the first pocket in the state that says, “This isn’t working — let’s pull together a team of creative problem-solvers to find a solution,” then our communities will be more attractive for those employees looking for a place to raise their families and to establish their careers. Below are a few things I couldn’t squeeze in last week.

For We Thinking to work, we must avoid the easy trap of sliding into the tribal mindsets that permeate our daily lives and social media feeds. In one way it’s very hard to do that, because it’s baked into so many conversations already. In another way it is super easy to avoid- just don’t let it in the conversation and call it out when it does start.

An example of this is our Workforce Advisory Team who I worked with over the past two months to devise our Chamber Works 2030 program and to select our programs this year that we’ll be announcing on March 11. The team is comprised of 32 community leaders including educators, industry leaders, municipal partners and workforce development specialists.

In just three meetings we evaluated 27 potential programs and they shared real-life experiences and expertise on what programs they felt were most necessary. In about 5.5 hours of conversation, we whittled those 27 potential programs down to the 6 we selected. That’s a tremendous amount of work and discussion to manage-and the only way we could have done it is to keep the focus on the programs we were discussing.

There were numerous chances for people to fall into partisan talking points about policies their favorite politicians endorse and so on, and we didn’t sniff that. I don’t know anyone’s political affiliation in that room, and they don’t know mine, because it does not matter. The work is what matters- only the work. If we’re going to make progress on these truly big issues, it will take people from all sides of the political spectrum- we need to set that tribal thinking aside.

To that same point, We Thinking demands that when a solution is brought to us that we’re open enough to listen and willing enough to try it. Here’s the thing, whatever previous solutions have been for the myriad of societal issues we have (transportation, substance abuse, diversity/equity/inclusion (DEI), housing, etc.) if they would have worked the problems would be curbed or solved. For these decades-long issues, if the answer was inside the box, we would have found it by now, so therefore, by definition, the answer must lie, at least marginally, outside the box.

A good example of this is when well-minded business leaders in their 50s and 60s hear from their younger workers what they want in the workplace and then decide, “No, that’s not what you really want.” It happened to me at a statewide event recently where at 43 years old I was one of the five-youngest people at an 80-person event, and regularly was hearing how younger workers “just don’t want to work,” “don’t have the work ethic” or they said “I don’t know what they want.”

The three-step solution for this is very simple.

Ask them what they want.

Believe them when they tell you/ask clarifying questions so you’re sure you have it right.

Do your best to implement it.

It’s not that they don’t want to work, it’s that they don’t want to work for you. Find out why. Sometimes you genuinely can’t solve it, but many times you can.

We need to stop bringing our pre-conceived notions of what workers value into the conversation and rather take them at their word. And some of it, won’t feel like it’s ‘your’ responsibility. Actually, you’re right, some of it likely won’t be — but that matters very little because there is such competition for labor that the businesses willing to help employees with the other parts of their life- meaning outside of work- will get your employees.

Which brings us back to We Thinkers who are offering paid volunteer time, chosen family bereavement, adoption assistance, fertility healthcare coverage, lax clothing policies, flexible scheduling, remote workdays, offsite offices, gym membership reimbursements, and more. These policies are helping We Thinking businesses differentiate themselves to prospective employees, and it’s something everyone should consider. What do your employees want in their lives that you could help provide? Peace of mind and feeling valued go a long way towards loyalty.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: