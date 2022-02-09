Maine Event Comedy presents a co-headliner event with Casey Crawford and Johnny Ater at Johnson Hall Theater, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. The show will also feature Al Ghanekar and Ian MacDonald.

Crawford’s one-liners earned him a televised spot on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Montreal’s prestigious Just for Laughs Festival. He finds the humor in growing up poor in rural South Dakota, to struggling in New York City, to his current life as a husband in New England. Crawford is a master jokesmith and plans to release his debut album this year.

Whether he’s taking light-hearted swipes at himself and his fellow Mainers or contorting his face into hilarious characters, Ater has left audiences laughing since 2003. He’s performed at the Punchline in San Francisco, headlined the Maine Comedy Festival, and recently provided voice-over work for an Agren Appliance television campaign.

Ghanekar left a full-time technology job to pursue stand-up comedy. He’s worked with national headliners at New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club and Broadway Comedy Club and has performed in Sydney, Australia, and Mumbai, India.

MacDonald produces shows at several venues and recently performed in the Bricks & Bridges Comedy Fest in Lewiston-Auburn.

Johnson Hall is located at 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office at (207) 582-7144 Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday between noon and 3 p.m. A streaming option is also offered for $10. Johnson Hall will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all audience members and performers.

The show is for ages 21-plus and will contain adult language and content. For more information, call (207) 582-7144.

The management of Johnson Hall will require all audience members, staff, and artists to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 48 hours, along with a matching photo ID, in order to enter the venue. Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card. Children under 12 are exempt from the policy.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Each unique link will be sent out through e-mail by 5 p.m. on the day of the show to ticket holders. The Link will be sent to the email associated with your ticket purchase.

