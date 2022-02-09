In March, the DaPonte String Quartet will tour throughout Maine with its “Breaking the Mold” program. DaPonte will break into smaller ensembles to perform a duo and a trio.

Described by Ravel as a “turning point in his career,” the Sonate pour violon et violoncello / A la mémoire de Claude Debussy is marked by an abandonment of the lush harmonies of his earlier impressionistic works, and the embracement of a jazzy, angular sound with fantastic modal melodies. Mozart’s Divertimento in E-flat Major for String Trio is six movements and stands alone among his chamber works in both scoring and length. Each of the three voices – violin, viola, and cello – share equally in a passionate, humanist conversation.

Tickets can be purchased at daponte.org, and at bangorartsexchange.org. These concerts are vaccination- and mask-required events.

Performances are scheduled at the following locations, dates and times:

Maine Jewish Museum, Portland, 7 p.m. March 10

Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor, 7 p.m. March 11

St. Patrick’s Church, Newcastle, 7 p.m. March 13.

Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport, 3 p.m. March 19

First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, Blue Hill, 3 p.m. March 26

