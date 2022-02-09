As proposed, the ban would apply to any tobacco product that tastes or smells like fruit, mint, chocolate or other non-tobacco flavors. The ban would also prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products including e-cigarettes, cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco and chewing tobacco. The council is expected to hold a public hearing on the issue Feb. 22.

