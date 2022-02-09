As proposed, the ban would apply to any tobacco product that tastes or smells like fruit, mint, chocolate or other non-tobacco flavors. The ban would also prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products including e-cigarettes, cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco and chewing tobacco. The council is expected to hold a public hearing on the issue Feb. 22.
To vote in this poll, choose one of the three responses below.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
New York to lift mask mandate for businesses as omicron ebbs
-
Olympics
Olympics roundup: Jacobellis gets her gold medal 16 years after winning silver
-
Nation & World
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
-
Health
Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?
-
Coastal Journal
Bath once again named bicycle friendly
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.