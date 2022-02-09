The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host Kirstin Underwood, a biologist at the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Gulf of Maine Coastal Program, to speak about the relationship between healthy freshwater fish populations and water temperature on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Maine fish species such as the Eastern brook trout and Atlantic salmon cannot survive water temperatures above a certain threshold — 70-80 degrees Fahrenheit. Increases in water temperature due to climate change are expected to have dramatic effects on where these species can live, according to the land trust. The presentation will explore how to can better protect the fish species familiar to Mainers. Participants are encouraged to ask questions during a Q&A.

The virtual evening lecture will also discuss the Maine Water Temperature Working Group and Interagency Monitoring Effort, established in 2014 in response to a growing need to identify and protect streams with the ability to stay cool as air temperatures rise due to climate change.

Underwood coordinates the working group’s activities with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and works with partners to assess, monitor and restore fish habitat in Maine streams.

Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. For more information and to sign-up, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

